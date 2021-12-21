MTN Super league results and festive season football matches

This weekend saw Round 17 of the MTN Super League taking place and football fans were in for a real treat. A total of seven matches were played which revealed some surprising results. You can find information about how to place bets, what promotions are being run as well as what sports are available to bet on at Betway Zambia. The first match of the weekend saw log leaders Green Buffaloes take on the Power Dynamos for the only match scheduled on Friday where Power Dynamos dominated the match to beat the log leaders 2-1. Saturday saw a three matches taking place. The first match saw Nkwazi who are currently sitting at the seventh spot on the log take on Kansanshi Dynamos with the score after the final whistle 1-0 in favour of Nkwazi. The second match on Saturday was between Kabwe Warriors who are at number 10 on the log and 17th places Chambishi. The match didn’t go as planned for the Kabwe Warriors who lost the 1-0 after 90 minutes against Chambishi. The third match on Saturday ended in a draw between Nkana and Lusaka Dynamos. The first of the three matches on Sunday saw bottom of the log Konkola Blades take on Buildcon, the match ended with Buildcon winning 2-1 to cement their number 8 spot in the league. The must watch game on Sunday was Forest Rangers versus Green Eagles that ended in a draw to keep the Green Eagles on the second spot on the log. The last match for the year in the MTN Super League ended in a draw between ZESCO United and Zanaco. These were the last matches in the league for 2021 and players will now get a well deserved break with play resuming on the eight of January 2022.

The football action in the English Premier League will continue on the 26th of December as the league reaches the mid way mark in the season with match day 19 of 38 taking place. Man City is currently leading the pack and is sitting with a three point lead over Liverpool who is closely followed by Chelsea, Arsenal and Westham United. Some of the matches to look forward to will be between Liverpool and Leeds United and Man City vs Leicester City which are both scheduled to be played on Sunday. The EPL will be playing football right through the festive season with the 25th and the 31st not seeing games being played.