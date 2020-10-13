Mucheleka granted bail



By Patricia Mbewe

The state has discharged UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka and three others of the charge of aggravated robbery which they stood accused in the Kasama Magistrate Court.

The four who have been detained at Milima Correctional Facility since September 17th 2020 were this morning discharged on instructions from the director of public prosecution.

The state has amended the indictment to include a fifth person to a charge of malicious damage.

KelvinBbwalya,28 of Chisenga village who has been in police custody since his arrest in September joins Patrick Mucheleka, Elias Mubanga, Samuel Ngwira and Chishimba Bwalya who now face one count of malicious damage to property of the Republic of Zambia worth K83,097.

Charged are that the five jointly and willfully damaged 2 type writers and a printer property of government valued at k83, 097 in Kasama District of the Northern Province.

They have all pleaded not guilty.

The accused have since been granted cash bail in the sum of K10, 000 in their own recognizance and two working sureties.

The court has set November 26 and 27, 2020 as trial dates.

PHOENIX NEWS