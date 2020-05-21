Muchinga Police Commissioner blames opposition over Nakonde riots

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase has claimed that the recent riot in Nakonde was politically motivated by a named political party.

Njase hallucinated that police investigations indicate that some political party wants to frustrate governments move to lockdown Nakonde for covid-19 counter measures to be implemented.

Meanwhile PF cadres recently attacked radio stations in Muchinga Province and disrupted live programs that featured UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema but so far Joel Njase and his team have failed to update the nation on their investigations or take decisive action on the known PF thugs behind the attacks.

Information Minister Dora Siliya issued a damage control statement condemning the attacks but PF party leaders in the province quickly issued a statement justifying their criminal conduct.

And PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has justified the criminal conduct by PF cadres in Muchinga claiming that Hakainde Hichilema’s ‘presence’ on radio provoked people and that he will not be allowed to be on radio stations in the region because currently there is covid-19.

‘If you are mourning at a funeral house and someone comes near and starts playing loud music, what do you expect mourners to do to that person,’ Sunday Chanda said when he featured on Hot fm radio Thursday morning.

Share this post





