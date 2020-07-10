Mufulira Residents beat up PF thugs

Several PF cadres in Mufulira are admitted in hospital nursing serious injuries after receiving a thorough beating from suspected UPND supporters. The PF thugs were clobbered after their attempt to storm Mafken Radio station and attack opposition UPND President Hakainde Hichilema.

PF IN MUFULIRA BA NYOPOLA

PF beaten in Mufulira. During the Michael Sata era, Mufulira was a PF stronghold. But now residents are fed up with PF unruly, corruption and thuggery behaviour and have started ‘wiring’ them.