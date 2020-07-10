Mufulira Residents beat up PF thugs

1

Mufulira Residents beat up PF thugs

 

Several PF cadres in Mufulira are admitted in hospital nursing serious injuries after receiving a thorough beating from suspected UPND supporters. The PF thugs were clobbered after their attempt to storm Mafken Radio station and attack opposition UPND President Hakainde Hichilema.

PF IN MUFULIRA BA NYOPOLA

PF beaten in Mufulira. During the Michael Sata era, Mufulira was a PF stronghold. But now residents are fed up with PF unruly, corruption and thuggery behaviour and have started ‘wiring’ them.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Today’s trending videos
  2. NDC defections in Mufulira were fake
  3. PF thugs invade Muchinga FM radio
  4. PF thugs attack another radio station
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 1
  • comment-avatar
    Panyo 10 seconds ago

    This is what your so called humble idiot in office aspires to.I hate that man for what he has done to my country.I promise him this, you & your family will not be free to live in Zambia when your term is over.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *