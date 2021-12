UPND Members demonstrating in Mufumbwe over the appointment of Mr Elijah Munyompe as Mufumbwe DC.

The newly appointed DC arrived in a Toyota Hilux this morning but was stopped from entering his new office.

The meticulouse and methodical appointment is being rejected, that he is too old and being imposed, after removing a young person who was accused of doing business with a PF member.

Some Youths exchanged some lethal punches.