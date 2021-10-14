Mukata family try to murder another guard

Keith Mukata’ wife Maricoh arrested for assaulting a guard!

Mukata himself was recently received from the hangman for murdering a security guard.

Matero Police on 11th October,2021 at 16:00hrs recorded a warn and caution statement on Female

Maricoh Rolsin Hoare Mukata aged 40 years of Kasupe . This was in connection to a report of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (OABH) which was reported at Bob Brooms Police Post by Male Oliver Mulalilo aged 51 years her Security Guard of unknown house number Kasupe.He complained of having been assaulted and sustained a swollen forehead by the said suspect. On 12th October,2021 Maricoh Rolsin Hoare Mukata was charged and arrested for the subject offence.She was released on Police bond and will appear in court soon.

Rae Hamoonga

Zambia Police Spokesperson