MultiChoice Zambia is extremely corrupt

MULTICHOICE IS EXPLOITATIVE – NEEDS A TOUGHER REGULATOR,

Dear Watchdog,

Part 1.

Multichoice Zambia has exploited customers, employees and everyone else they do business with including government for way too long. To start with, the history of this company is there for all to read. This is a company whose parent company, Naspers, was funded by the apartheid regime in South Africa. That’s where the problem starts. Exploitation, institutional corruption, manipulation, anti-competitive tendencies are in their DNA. The company was founded on exploitation and manipulation.

Multichoice increases its already high prices with no care whatsoever, they just announced DSTV price hikes for 2022 few days ago. One may argue that they are right to do so because prices for everything else have gone up, even the kwacha/dollar rate has gone up. Granted, but that’s not the issue with Multichoice anymore. This is a company that is never known to care for customers even when all economic fundamentals are good. Their motive is profit, profit and more profit. They are selfish!

This is a company that exploits its own employees. Sadly most of them don’t even realise. They think they work for the best company in the world, when infact they can earn more. Example, the Managing Director at Multichoice is most likely the lowest paid director of top tier companies in Zambia. This is a company that can’t even buy a vehicle for its own Finance Director, as senior and strategic that position may be. If Multichoice hires you as a director of finance driving a Corolla, you will retire like that. But when they bring a muzungu from SA to work as director they will pay them a fat salary, rent them houses more expensive than statehouse, when the person will be doing the same job as black directors do. So if a company can mistreat its own top bosses, what do you expect them to do to junior employees, let alone customers? The owners of Multichoice are first cousins with the devil They are above the level of satanism.

As if that is not enough, this company has no one to keep it in check. They are corrupt. They give free DSTV and other perks to all senior government officials at Ministry of Information starting from Minister, including all their regulators at IBA. It is actually their policy to do this. Immediately power changes hands they will speedly give these people free things. How can you raise issues with a company that gives you such privileges as a minister or regulator? IBA only flexes its muscle on Prime tv and other smaller media companies owned by Zambians who can’t bribe them. When it comes to Multichoice they are good for nothing, because their mouths and stomachs are full. Even Chushi Kasanda is enjoying free perks as we speak, while poor customers endure high prices. When there’s Fifa world cup, Multichoice will sponsor trips for senior government officials to go and enjoy themselves wherever the world cup is. This is all done to shut them up and sadly it’s at the expense of poor customers. Why would a company be going to such lengths if its dealings are straight? Why spend all that to impress government officials when you are committing no sin? Imagine Zanaco giving free money to Bank of Zambia Governor as their regulator. That’s what Multichoice does. Engaging in high level arpatheid corruption.

Those government officials and regulators will never raise a finger against this company. They will always choose their own stomachs over the interests of customers. They will not question their decisions.

We expect the new dawn govt led by a sharp economist and seasoned busineman to do better. This comapny doesn’t do much for Zambia. They make abnormal profits and send it all to South Africa. If you have heard South Africans cry about White Monopoly Capital, just know that Multichoice is part of it. These are ruthless white business men and women who made their money from the sweat of black people in the arpatheid era. Up to now they still control everything. They make abnormal profits, put senior government officials in their pockets and have interests in almost everything. UPND government needs to wake up. Find smart people to regulate companies like Multichoice. Find smart people to look at their books. If Bank of Zambia regulated Multichoice, it would have brought more sanity and saved the country more money. Not those sleepy and hungry regulators at IBA.

Concerned citizen.