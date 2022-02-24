Mumbi Phiri formally arrested over murder

Like we reported last week

POLICE CHARGE AND MOVE MUMBI PHIRI TO KAOMA

Police in Lusaka have recorded a warn and caution statement from Former Deputy Patriotic Front Secretary General, Mumbi Phiri.

This is in connection with the murder of UPND Cadre Lawrence Banda in Kaoma.

Her Lawyer Jonas Zimba confirmed to ZNBC News on Wednesday evening.

By press time and according to Mr. Zimba ,Police were expected to move Ms Phiri to Kaoma.

He said Ms Phiri is currently detained at Lusaka Police Headquarters.

Mr. Zimba said police had earlier summoned Ms Phiri but could not turn up as she was not feeling well.

And Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has confirmed that a warn and caution statement has been recorded.

Mr. Hamoonga said Ms Phiri will be moved to Kaoma where the crime was commissioned.