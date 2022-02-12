Mumbi Phiri quizzed over murder of Lawrence Banda

MUMBI PHIRI INTERROGATED OVER MURDER OF LAWRENCE BANDA

Former PF deputy Secretary General Mumbi was earlier this week interrogated over the murder of Lawrence Banda, the Watchdog has been briefed.

Lawrence Banda was gunned down in cold blood during the Kaoma parliamentary by election in 2019. The PF regime refused to arrest the killers.

When the PF lost elections in August 2021, Shebby Chilekwa, one of the two main suspects fled to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Chilekwa was employed as barber for former president Edgar Lungu.

When his stay in Congo became impossible, Chilekwa sneaked back in the country and sought refuge in the servants quarter of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Chisanga Chanda .

Last week police raided Chisanga Chanda’s residence and arrested Shebby Chilekwa . He is still in police custody because murder is a non bailable offense and Chilekwa is a flight risk. So where is the harassment?

Mr Chanda was the bodyguard of former president Edgar Lungu.

Mr Chanda was also arrested and charged with the offense of harboring a person wanted by police and interfering with police investigations. Is that harassment? How does a senior police officer hide a criminal ?

Earlier in the week, police quizzed Mumbi Phiri and may be charged with the offense of being an accomplice to the murder of Lawrence Banda.

After checking phone records of Shebby Chilekwa, police discovered that during his flight and hiding in Congo and at the servants quarters, he was communicating with senior CID officers at Wiodlands police station.

Police grabbed phones of one of the police officers and is being dealt with appropriately.

This is the case the PF is trying to politicize and make the current government look like a dictatorship.

Lawrence Banda was murdered in cold blood and his family want justice. Can makebi Zulu look Lawrence Banda’s mother in the eye and tell her that his son received justice?