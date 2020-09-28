Musician Daev, friends die in road accident

Police have released details of the accident in which musician David Phiri popularly known as Daev died in road accident.

According to a statement issued by Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, three other people also died in the same accident which happened around 14:00 hours along Chirundu – Kafue road at Red Paint area.

Katongo revealed that Daev was driving a Toyota Vitz from Chirundu to Lusaka with four passengers when the accident happened.

“The other deceased persons have been identified by relatives as Tandiwe Njovu aged 20 years of Lusaka also reported to have been a student at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital, Elton Sakala of Lusaka while the other female victim has not been identified yet,” Katongo stated.

“The victim who survived with serious head injuries has been referred to UTH in Lusaka and has not been identified yet,” she added.

Katongo explained that the accident happened when Daev lost control of the motor vehicle and carrierred off the road upon which it over turned and caught fire.

©Kalemba September 27, 2020