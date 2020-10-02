Musokotwane rubbishes PF attempt to link him to 48 houses

: UPND Chair person for Economics and Finance Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane writes:

*TAKE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE MYSTERIOUS 48* *HOUSES*

A news report has come to my attention which alleges that a man who is a suspect in the ownership of the 48

mysterious houses, a Mr Charles Loyana, is my nephew. The news report further alleges that while being interviewed on Radio Phoenix on 29 September 2020, I had difficulties in answering questions from a caller who insisted on knowing from me how Mr Loyona, a mere civil servant, earned enough income to build the 48 houses.

I wish to state categorically that I have no relationship whatsoever, whether by blood, marriage, friendship

or any other social connection with Mr Loyana or anyone else who is allegedly connected to those 48 houses.

I don’t know Mr Loyana, I have never met him and I don’t even know what he looks like.

Regarding the allegation that I had difficulties on a radio interview to explain how Mr Loyona earned income big

enough to build 48 houses, this is yet another cheap lie. Many people who listened to my interview on Radio

Phoenix on the 29th of September 2020 will agree that no person called during the entire interview to ask me

about the 48 houses.

Meanwhile the recording of the entire interview may be obtained from Radio Phoenix..

I wish to urge those who did not tune in to listen to the recording so that they get a proper perspective as to why

we are experiencing the current economic problems such as the loss of value of the Kwacha which were the

issues under discussion.

The vile and malicious insinuation that Mr Loyana is related to me is a PF creation. It first emerged in Parliament

months ago when the PF member of Parliament for Chitambo, one Remember Mutale, made a wild accusation

that Loyana is my nephew. Because parliamentary rules prohibit lies, I reported him to the Privileges Committee

of Parliament which deals, among others, with disciplinary cases involving MPs.Mr Mutale was ordered to prove

his accusation at a hearing. For the purpose of the hearing, he was at liberty to bring as many witnesses as he

wanted.

He lamentably failed to prove his allegation because it was based on lies. Arising from his failure, he was found to have breached Parliamentary rules. For this, he was admonished by the Speaker in front of all MPs and he was made to apologise to me, which he did.

In conclusion, the story that Mr. Loyana who is allegedly connected to the 48 houses, is my nephew, is totally

false, vile and malicious, and only fit for the garbage.

In the meantime, Zambians await the conclusions from

the many investigative agencies in the country to find out the owner of those 48 houses and bring him/her and

their accomplices, no matter their status or connections in society, to book.

Surely, this is not a complex matter

as ownership of property in Zambia is on public records and can be easily verified at the Ministry of Lands.