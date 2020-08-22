Musukwa claims Mopani has not moved contracting office to SA

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa claims he has not given Mopani a go ahead to move their Forward Purchase Agreement (FPA) offices to South Africa.

The Watchdog revealed yesterday that Mopani moved the said offices to Johannesburg.

But in reaction, Musukwa claimed that procuring of contracts and supply remains in Kitwe and Mufulira where Mopani operates.

“I have not received any brown envelopes from foreign Nationals and my Permanent Secretary has not received any brown envelope from Mr Sakanya(Acting Mopani Chief Executive Officer)”.

“We are doing everything possible to resolve issues at Mopani in the interest of our people,” Musukwa said in a statement issued on his behalf by his spokesperson Lucy Shawa.