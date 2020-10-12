Mutati officially launched party, appoints Hikaumba running mate

Former Minister of Finance Felix Mutati has unveiled a new party and its leadership.

Mutati who has served in both the MMD and the PF government formed the MDC as a break-away from the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy(MMD) after losing the leadership contest to Dr. Nevers Mumba following an unfavourable Supreme Court Ruling.

At the launch held at Mika Convention Centre on Monday, Mutati also unveiled the leadership of the party.

economist,Trevor Simumba has been appointed as MDC Chairperson while former Minister of National Planning, Lucky Mulusa is the Secretary General of the party.

Others include two Vice Presidents; Mrs. Shandoyi and former trade unionists and former ZCTU President, Leonard Hikaumba.