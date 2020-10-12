Mutati officially launched party, appoints Hikaumba running mate

Former Minister of Finance Felix Mutati has unveiled a new party and its leadership.
Mutati who has served in both the MMD and the PF government formed the MDC as a break-away from the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy(MMD) after losing the leadership contest to Dr. Nevers Mumba following an unfavourable Supreme Court Ruling.
At the launch held at Mika Convention Centre on Monday, Mutati also unveiled the leadership of the party.
economist,Trevor Simumba has been appointed as MDC Chairperson while former Minister of National Planning, Lucky Mulusa is the Secretary General of the party.
Others include two Vice Presidents; Mrs. Shandoyi and former trade unionists and former ZCTU President, Leonard Hikaumba.
Zambians are really craving for power – to others, its the end of their political careers and destined for the dustbin. Zambians are fatigued with mediocrity of political parties with hidden agenda of those behind the formation of these parties. A party formed by a husband and wife and a few friends and relatives can not strive in Zambia currently. Any new party should be formed from a country wide national consultations culminating into a national convention where leadership can be elected based on its ethos, beliefs and values to influence Zambian livelihood. In the absence of this process, its BID.