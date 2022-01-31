MVC consultants were also single-sourced

Govt single-sourced MVC Consultants, sources reveal

By Ernest Chanda

GOVERNMENT sources have disclosed that MVC Consultants was single-sourced to help monitor the 2021/2022 Farmer Input Support Programme.

The sources say there was no open tender to engage the firm that is also connected to fertiliser supplier Maurice Jangulo.

‘’To our knowledge, there was no open tender, otherwise information would have been available to show that there were many other bidders. It seems it was a special arrangement that was also hurried,’’ the sources said. ‘’That is why you will find that even in the letter circulated to all provincial agricultural officers, there was no any other company mentioned there by the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture. It was only MVC Consultants, a sign that this company was already preferred because of strong links with the powers that be.’’

And according to a letter circulated to all provincial agricultural coordinators, the ministry’s permanent secretary Green Mbozi urged all officers to support MVC Consultant’s activities.

‘’…This serves to inform you that the Ministry has engaged MVC Consultants to help with monitoring of the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) programme implementation for the 2021/2022 season,’’ read the letter in part dated December 3, 2021 and signed by Mbozi. ‘’The consultants are currently in the filed in all provinces following up the implementation of FISP. You are all being urged to support the consultants’ activities as they carry out their work. Please urgently communicate the contents of this minute to all districts under your charge.’’

And on January 18, 2022, The Mast sent a press query to Mbozi over the same.

The written query was a follow-up on the phone conversation between this journalist and Mbozi.

The query comprised the following six questions:

1. How did government engage MVC Consultancy to do the verification; was there a tender advertised?

2. If government advertised this tender, when was it advertised?

3. How much did government pay MVC Consultancy to carry out this verification?

4. Who were the other bidders?

5. Why was there no verification done in Southern Province?

6. Is government aware that MVC Consultancy is connected to Mr Maurice Jangulo?

Mbozi has, however, not responded to the query despite promising to do so.

And the following message was sent to him as a reminder on Wednesday January 26, 2022 after phone calls were made to him as well which went unanswered:

‘’ Good afternoon PS.

I’m kindly following up on my press query. When could I have the response from you.

Gooday, Sir.

Ernest Chanda

Editor, The Mast Newspaper.’’