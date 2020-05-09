My Airtel money withdrawn

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Please help me get my cash deducted from my airtel mobile account. The last money I had in account is K390.50 dated 5 May 2020. Tonight when I wanted to buy Zesco units at first the message I received was payer has reached minimum category residual balance which I don’t even understand what it means until at last message came that I have insufficient cash in account. That there is only 50n.But where has my k390, or who has withdrawn it. I have not done it and I demand Airtel to refund me. This are hard times and every ngwee counts. Please ZWD help me recover my cash. Thank you

Here are messages received from airtel

Txn. ID : ES200502.0939.H27320. You currently have ZMW 290.50 available on your account.

Txn. ID : CI200505.1420.G49599. You have received ZMW 100.00 from 972997315,JB. Your available balance ZMW 390.50. Deposits are FREE of charge.

Transaction Failed with TXN Id : MP200509.1754.G81326, Payer minimum category residual balance reached

The PIN you have entered is incorrect. Please type your correct four digit PIN. 5 unsuccessful attempts will lock your account. Call

111 for assistance

Transaction Failed with TXN Id : MP200509.1809.H80224, Payer minimum category residual balance reached

Transaction Failed with Trans. Id : PP200509.1814.G80390 Dear customer,you have insufficient funds to do this transaction. Please call 111 for help.Thank you.

Txn. ID : ES200509.1815.H59746. You currently have ZMW 0.50 available on your account.