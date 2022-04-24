Nakachinda and his genocide project

Nakachinda and PF still intent on courting genocide against Tongas.
By David Zulu.
It is very clear that the intentions to cause genocide against the Tonga people inorder to wrestle political power from President Hakainde, is still a front line ideal by the PF, pre and post UPND entry into the reigns of power.
Prior to the elections, a number of PF rogues were lined up by their party to prepare people’s minds, by spewing intense hate speech as far as calling the Tonga people cockroaches that needed to be chased from the ‘bedroom’. Another PF attack dog swore an oath that there would be no way the ‘minority’ would rule over the ‘majority’ in Zambia.
The nation was horrified. But more horrifying and disturbing was the deafening silence by those managing the instruments of power on behalf of the nation. They were the co-consiprators of this horror that was being prepared for the minds of the people.
Raphael Nakachinda on public TV yesterday narrated how he views Tongas as backwards and subhuman and further wondered why Zambians were so fooled to put one such Tonga in State House. Now this kind of narrative is best suited coming from a Nazi horror movie at Auswitz, but this is not a movie and this is not Nazi German, this is PF and Nakachinda in Zambia.
If this kind of stereotype is not dealt with urgency, PF may succeed in inciting young Zambians to conduct mass murders one day. This is no longer a joke. This is very deep and exposes simmering criminality and bitterness in the PF volcano that will erupt one day.
Hakainde Hichilema will not always be there to protect the people from genocidal aspirations of the PF, he will one day leave the Presidency and the ambitions by people like Nakachinda may be fulfilled, if laws of the land are not applied to nip such vices in the bud.
COMMENTS
This is absurd and not politically upright! Nakachinda is simply insulting the presidency and Zambians at large. I doubt Nakachinda’s intelligence and whether integrity and security consciousness matter to him! Lately Kajoba warned loud mouths not to go overboard with citizens rights and Nakachinda did not take heed continuing with what many peace loving Zambians fail to decipher what he is driving at! Please arrest this Nakachinda for incitement of ethnic hatred!
The timing of these unguarded stupid comments from Nakachinda is meant to annoy HH before his press conference tomorrow. HH is not stupid to be trapped by this imbecile called Nakachinda. Nakachinda is insulting Zambian voters for electing HH and wants to claim that HH is stupid for being a Tonga. What obsession with Tongas does this Nakachinda and his surrogates have? It is not just Tongas who elected HH so Nakachinda is insulting the majority Zambian voters!! Stupid maggot!!
What a shameless young man!
It appears his mother and father didn’t teach him manners and respect for people older than him and in authority.
Let the law enforcement investigate, and if found wanting, let him be punished.
We have moved on but he keeps drugging us back to his PF loss bitterness!