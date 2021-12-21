Nakachinda claims HH is sick

PF information Chairman Raphael Nakachinda says Republican President Hakainde Hichilema is sick.

Speaking to a hoarde of journalists at the Lusaka Magistrates Courts this morning, the PF leader revealed that he had information that President Hichilema was sick with an undisclosed illness.

“The Head of State is sick and has challenges and Zambians must pray for him”.

Most people believe PF have always had intentions to kill President Hichilema and Nakachinda’s announcement comes without surprises.

Political commentators have stated that careless statements about the sickness of a Head of State compromises the security of the nation and also affects the markets as investors become jittery over their intentions to invest in a country.

Nakachinda is currently facing criminal charges of defamation of the President before a Magistrate Court. Last week the PF leader claimed that President Hichilema was meeting judges at his house to influence the outcome of the cases of PF MPs whose seats had been nullified.

Attorney General Marshall Muchende also applied to the High Court to commence contempt charges against Nakachinda over a case that was active in the courts of law.

It is not yet known if the prosecution will now ammend the court charge sheet to include Nakachinda’s latest allegations of President Hichilema’s sickness.