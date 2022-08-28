Nakacinda charged with careless driving

27thAugust, 2022 – Chilanga Police recorded a slight Injury road traffic accident which occurred in the early hours of today Saturday the August 27, 2022 at 04:00 hours at Shimabala Toll gate.
InvolvIed was M/Raphael Nakachinda aged 43 of kafue township who sustained minor injuries and was treated as an out-patient. He was driving a motor vehicle a Toyota land cruiser registration number BAK 2127 which had its front part damaged. Other property damaged was the security camera pole which is located at the Shimabala Toll plaza.
The accident happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle and went to hit into the security camera pole. He has since been charged for careless driving and has paid the Admission of Guilty fine.
Rae Hamoonga
ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE
SPOKESPERSON
Three points on his license including costs.
Terrible! The good thing is our loving God has kept him alive which we should all be grateful. While this may be trivial to ask, was the careless driving came as a result of pair of binoculars knocking of his hands away from the steering wheel? The thing hangs around his neck. Just curious.
Let him stop zooming when driving.
I think the charge alone isn’t enough as the cost of the damaged infrastructure is borne by the taxpayer isn’t recouped when folks reckless damage expensive structures such as in this case. Government goes to great lengths and cost to acquire or build structures that render service to the public only to be damaged by people who drive wrecklessly on the roads.
The law needs to be expanded such that the damaged structure cost is replaced and/or bourne by the person found guilty of damaging the said structure. Its the only way we can evoke responsible and accountable actions by persons that use the roads….
Like Macdonald Chipenzi….
I also submit…