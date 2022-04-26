Nakacinda denied police bond

RAPHAEL NAKACINDA DENIED POLICE BOND, CHARGED WITH SHOWING HATRED FOR OTHER TRIBES

POLICE have today charged and arrested Mr Raphael Mangani Nakacinda aged 43 with two offences of defamation of the President contrary to Section 69 of the Penal Code and expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt contrary to Section 70(1) of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

The accused has since been remanded at Solwezi Correctional Facility and is to appear in court soon.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE
SPOKESPERSON

    me 3 hours ago

    That eye, why does the man needs a pair of binoculars? Personal CV enhancement exercise. LOL! Amalibu yaku ilombela (Please someone translate this for me, before someone accuses me of insulting someone else. I am not in the habit of insulting living objects).

