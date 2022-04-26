RAPHAEL NAKACINDA DENIED POLICE BOND, CHARGED WITH SHOWING HATRED FOR OTHER TRIBES

POLICE have today charged and arrested Mr Raphael Mangani Nakacinda aged 43 with two offences of defamation of the President contrary to Section 69 of the Penal Code and expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt contrary to Section 70(1) of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

The accused has since been remanded at Solwezi Correctional Facility and is to appear in court soon.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON