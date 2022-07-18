Nalumango off to India

New Delhi, July 17, 2022

Her Honour the Vice President of the Republic of Zambia, Mrs. Mutale W.K. Nalumango is on Monday July 18, 2022 expected in New Dehli, India to attend the prestigious Council of Indian Industries (CII) and Exim Bank Conclave on India – Africa Growth Partnership.

She will be accompanied by Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Elias Mubanga and senior government officials.

The 17th India -Africa Growth Partnership conclave will run from July 19 to 20 where the Republican Vice President will be among three selected African Vice-Presidents invited to address delegates at an event that will attract 33 African countries that confirmed participation.

The Conclave, under the theme ”Creating Shared Futures”, will bring together 300 business representatives from Africa, side by side with 200 captains of industry in India.

The Vice President is also expected to hold bilateral talks with the Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu.

The Vice President will also travel to Gujarat State where she will be expected to tour the Amul Dairy Cooperative Plant in for benchmarking purposes and to echo the need for value addition.

Mrs Nalumango will also tour the reputable Torrent pharmaceutical company to explore options of the smooth flow of medicine to Zambia.

In Gujarat, Her Honour will also address the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industries and potential investors in Government’s continued emphasis to the world that Zambia is open for business and the best destination for trade and investment.

She will tour Apollo Multi Speciality Hospital to appreciate India’s medical tourism for possible best practices to be replicated in Zambia.

The Indian subcontinent has huge emerging business and economic opportunities that can benefit Zambia.

The Vice President is expected to return to Zambia upon completion on July 21, 2022 after this important undertaking aimed at accelerating bilateral engagements with a strategic partner such as India.

July 17, 2022