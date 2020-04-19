Namibian government gives citizens money to cope with Covid-19

The government of Namibia is giving its citizens cash to cope with the Coronavirus.

The Emergency Income Grant is a once-off payment of N$750.00 in cash per qualifying person on the basis of having lost income or experienced difficult circumstances during the COVID-19 lockdown periods.

The grant seeks to provide interim relief for the most vulnerable in society at household level in all regions of the country. This will help to ensure that a basic standard of living is maintained during the lockdown periods.

.

Who qualifies to a be beneficiary of the Emergency Income Grant?

All Namibians 18 – 59 years of age employed or self-employed in the informal sector and have lost income during the lockdown period. All the unemployed persons in this age bracket also qualify for this grant. Employed persons and persons who receive other state grants do not qualify for the EIG grant. Persons who have lost jobs or reduction of income in the formal sector of the economy will be assisted by the Social Security Commission.

See below :

https://mof.gov.na/documents/35641/89902/FQA+Emergency+Income+Grant.pdf/cd1b50d2-ef25-d3c6-e4e8-d6e2297ec9a4