***National Pension Scheme Authority told to ahead and give their tender to Chinese crooks.

Construction for Africa, a local construction firm has refused to participate in a bid for the construction of a gym, field and car park at the NAPSA Sports Complex.

Construction for Africa says it can not participate in NAPSA bids because NAPSA stinks with corruption and its public bids are fake.

Construction for Africa says NAPSA tailors its bids to favour Chinese firms but uses local firms to hoodwink the public.