National soccer coach must be suspended

Female Waiter: Sir, do you want sugar in your coffee?

Coach: No. I want the sugar between your legs 😑

Maybe he thought he was in some Zambian compound where you can say anything to a woman and get away with it

This person should be suspended until the court clears him.

MICHO GETS BAIL IN SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE

Chipolopolo Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has been granted R10, 000 bail in a sexual assault case in South Africa.

The gaffer is party of the technical team at the ongoing U-20 COSAFA championship which also acts as qualifier for the 2021 U-20 AFCON tournament.

It is alleged that earlier this week, a 39-year-old woman was delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium when she asked Sredojevic if he would need sugar with his coffee.

Micho, 51 allegedly said no and disclosed that he needed another type of sugar while pointing at her private parts.

It is alleged that the lady complained to her boss who in turned warned Sredojevic not to do it again.

Later on that day the lady went to deliver coffee again at same stadium and this time Sredojevic allegedly touched her buttocks.

He appeared at the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on sexual assault charges where he was granted R10 000 (ZK14, 020.85) bail and his not court appearance will be on 25 February 2021.