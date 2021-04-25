Nawakw admits she is keeping Hatembo’s children

NAWAKWI DENIES CLAIMS TO KILL HATEMBOS
By DARIUS CHOONYA
FDD President, Edith Nawakwi has scoffed at Pheluna and Milton Hatembo’s accusation that she wants to kill them.
Reacting to a video that has gone viral on social media in which the Hatembos have accused her of planning to kill them, Ms. Nawakwi has denied the allegation.
She has challenged the Hatembos who are a brother and sister to come out in the open for the sake of their children.
Ms. Nawakwi admitted that she is keeping Pheluna's children and further claims they have
stopped eating and are dehydrated because they are missing their mother.
She has asked the alleged abductors to free the Hatembos’ adding that she is happy to see them on video still alive.
But in a video on social media, the Hatembos’ explain that they have not been abducted but simply hiding from Ms. Nawakwi whom they say wants to kill them.
Recently police arrested five people among them Chief Mukuni’s wife Veronica in connection with the alleged abduction of Pheluna and Milton Hatembo.
COMMENTS
Nawakwi is truly evil. She is inhuman. This is kidnapping in full public view and demanding a ransom in the form of the Hatembos appearing before Nawakwi and agreeing to a bogus appeal to the Supreme Court. All this is done with the blessing and protection from Lungu. How can these charlatans and criminals aspire to lead Zambia! How can these brutes continue to masquerade as Christians!
Nawakwi is EVIL.
Her project with PF to prevent HH from contesting the August 2021 elections is the driving force – it is blinding their thinking and in the process they can do ANYTHING, including KILLING to achieve their goal – May The Lord PROTECT ZAMBIA from these evil people.
Nawakwi is like a person that seeks and is awarded a contract for a critical project promising to deliver the desired results in record time and is given payment in advance, but then gets beset with unforeseen hurdles/realities that begin to affect the implementation of the project! The project owner starts getting uneasy with the contractor but the contractor has already spent the advanced payment thus the only way out is to get the project concluded as contracted!
Arrest Edith immediately
We saw vicious arrests of some people in connection with abduction of the Hatembos. Here is a case where someone has admitted taking the Hatembo children without their consent, and what are the authorities doing about it? What does she know about this case? Who is she to keep the Hatembos children without their consent?
We are watching! If we don’t see any action from the authorities, then we know they are on another scheme, more than simply wanting to instute security and justice. Let’s see action if you really mean it! Zambia is watching.
The big questions still remainS that Edith Nawakwi and the state should respond to immediately:
1). In which capacity is Edith keeping the Hatembos children?;
2). Did Edith abduct the Hatembos children and
3). Why has the state been mute about this illegal detention of the Hatembos children by Edith?
We need answers from the state and Edith ASAP regarding what I can term an abduction of the Hatembos children.