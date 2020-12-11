Nawakwi resumes defaming HH

And u say u want to s President. Kikikikikiki, what Calibre. Seriously I used to hold u in high esteem, not any more. U are now behaving like a rabid dog. If HH stole, why not report him so he gets prosecuted. U are not a girl to be used like that. Fire tenders, ambulances, 48 houses ministry of health scandles and u can’t talk. U are hell bend on HH, how much have been paid you…. ?
There is a saying that, when you point an accusing finger at another person, three fingers of the same palm are pointing at you- you stand accused three times, or you are wrong three times.
Ms Nawakwi, please learn to talk good of others, even if you think they are in the wrong.
People will not respect you if you are always tattling about others.
Great Minds talk about issues and ideas: Small Minds talk about people.
If Nawakwi was my mother I can’t mention her to my friends because she is a total disgrace to womanhood.
She always runs away from talking about what she will do for the people if elected,but criticises HH,and I think it’s because during her time as a member of parliament she did nothing for Nakonde and the nation.From saying that HH acquired his wealth during privatisation to HH the wealth of HH is for the dead man,unprecedented in the world of politics.
she’s in a confused mood to prove to her master minder that she can destroy HH for her business to pick
nawakwi has nothing to offer the nation so she’s Looking for a job m In pf but where was these madam all along?it shows that she’s wwiked why did she leave the Ihieves steal the nations money When she was watching them stealing? can madam Nawakwi explain how she opened the Sausage shop.
As a fellow woman, I feel you are not helping those of us who are in pursuit of political offices by the way you keep ranting on and on about HH. I don’t know whether you are even hearing yourself sounding like a broken record. You need urgent medical help and prayers.
This impunity coming from this Lady smells a lot. I thought the case is still in court.
With all due respect, you are becoming too personal and losing it at the end.
Madame Nawakwi, please explain your involvement in the Carlington Maize Deal.it is immoral for you to point out a stick in HH’s eye and you have a log in yours. Zambia is deep China colonial trap, and Debt trap, what are your solutions.
Whom are u trying to remove from government, Ms Nawakwi? Is it HH or Edgar Lungu? How can u be so critical of someone who has not exercised any government power? How do u perform checks and balances on someone who’s not in power? It’s looking ridiculous. No wonder Yotam Mtayachalo has left FDD.
Psychologist would say that most of us are not normal and some of us are too intelligent to be regarded as normal. How ever in the case of madam Nawakwi, I have the feeling that she is in addition to being abnormal also demon possessed. She was my Minister when I worked for the Ministry of Energy and I used to wonder what it was that appointing authorities saw in her to make her a full cabinet Minister. Most of the time her behavior is erratic and surprising. I often wonder how a person with such character can head a political party. No wonder FDD is a dying party.
Nawakwi is very useless and to imagine that for many years many people including myself thought there was something about her. She is just acting like a prostitute now. Really no content, no brains, no ideas, no manifesto, really mediocre. Shame on her. She said nothing through out that interview, in fact she sounds and looks mentally sick.
Madam sure fye, you don’t have something to say, you always dream about HH. everytime its HH this , HH that.. Concentrate on your political party you don’t manifesto on yo.ur party ??
The problem with this woman is that, every time she is politicking, it is HH this, HH that. She doesn’t seem to have anything else to say. May the good Lord help her. Surely she needs heavenly internation.
Bwafya kwena
Madam I respected you not anymore. U are the one promoting politics of hate no wonder u can never be President of this country. I will make sure I de-campaign you even more. People thought good about you I was even a vice chair person in one of the districts under your party but such leadership can’t take us anywhere.
Bamayo ba Edith Nawakwi, as a woman growing up, i held you in very high esteem when you headed The Ministry of Finance as Zambia’s 1st female minister there. Today, I am wondering what this untold hatred towards HH is benefiting you personally. You are certainly being used and in the end, you’ll have to face the music alone as you’ll be dumped after use. You are very enterprising, why not concentrate on your businesses? Please leave our beloved HH alone. I don’t think he owes you a cent or has ever asked you for a bag of mealie meal. In simple words ma’am, my appeal to you is “To get a life and be content with it.” Politics is not your thing ma’am as you have tried numerous times and get a low voter count.
One word,”Covetousness “. And that is how I would describe Madam Nawakwi. She can never finish a sentence without talking about HH.
1.Does out current Republican president qualify to be in office after stealing from a widow?
2.Im really starting to question Nawakwis mental health?
COMMENTS
