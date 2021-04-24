Nawakwi threatened to kill us – Hatembos

Nawakwi said we would be killed if we refused to cooperate – Hatembos.
Pheluna and Milton Hatembo have said Edith Nawakwi threatened to kill them if they refused to cooperate in a matter in which they refused to appeal against a High Court ruling that found UPND President Hakainde Hichilema not guilty of any misconduct in a transaction of a farm in Kalomo.
In a freshly released video in which Pheluna mentions the date as being 24th April 2021 (today), the siblings appeal to Zambians especially the women folk to sit Nawakwi down and seriously talk to her to leave them alone.
“Nawakwi said we would be killed(they make a sign of beheading with a knife across their throats), if we refused to cooperate. If we die our blood is on Nawakwi’s head”, they charge.
They denied that they were being held against their will but that they were running away from Edith Nawakwi.
Video
