Nawakwi to be appointed Vice President, Wina to resign

Edgar Lungu will in the next few days appoint FDD President Edith Nawakwi as Republican Vice-president taking over from Inonge Wina who is poised to resign.

Highly confidential sources from State House have revealed that Ms. Nawakwi has already been given state security around her and maybe appointed as Vice-president as Inonge Wina has been told to resign due to old age.

In line with the republican constitution, Ms. Nawakwi will be nominated then ratified by Parliament when it resumes sitting.

“We can confirm that Vice-president Inonge Wina has been told to resign and go and rest due to old age. But of course she had equally wanted to resign some time back because she feels completely isolated. Nobody in the PF takes her seriously. In fact, sometimes she even misses cabinet meetings. She has previously complained that she is made to defend PF positions in parliament which she is not preview to. There are so many dirty deals and corruption she has no idea, but she is made to defend in parliament”, State House sources have revealed.

Sources say Mr. Lungu wants to use the excuse of Coronavirus as reason for her resignation because of her old age which exposes her to danger.