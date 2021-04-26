Nawakwi to call for arrest of HH

Edith Nawakwi to hold another press conference tomorrow.

It’s not clear what she will talk about tomorrow in particular but it will be about the Hatembo family in general. Maybe she will be directing the police to arrest Hakainde Hichilema.

So far she has caused massive suffering and arrests of innocent people by issuing lies that they have abducted the Hatembos. The Hatembos themselves have away from Nawakwi who wants to slaughter them.

Senior citizens, traditional rulers, mayors and ordinary people have so far been arrested following lies by Nawakwi.

Nawakwi now says the Hatembo are at HH’ house meaning she wants the police to raid HH’s house.

Sadism at its worst.

But we winder the police can allow to be used by a woman on a revenge mission??