Edith Nawakwi says she will continue defaming UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says she wont respect any court order but is prepared to commit contempt of court.

Nawakwi failed to raise the $3million being demanded by HH for damaging his reputation through malicious falsehood.

ZWD comment: we know fear when hear or see it. Now she is not repeating the libel but only promising to do so. We shall wait. We are aware that court papers are being finalised right now.