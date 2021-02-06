Ncwala 2021 traditional ceremony cancelled

By Samuel Khwawe

The 2021 Nc’wala traditional ceremony of the Ngoni speaking people of Eastern Province has been cancelled due to the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV has announced the cancellation of the ceremony at Laweni Palace in Mtenguleni.

The traditional leader says going ahead with the ceremony would be endangering the lives of so many people including the Ngoni Impis not only from Zambia but Malawi, Mozambique and South Africa.

He says he has appealed to his tribesmen to bear with him stating that it would not be good to rejoice for three days and later mourn lives of the people lost due to Covid-19.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni says it is a painful decision to make but he has no choice but to swallow the bitter pill to protect people’s lives.

He says in as much as government has supported him in the preparations towards holding the ceremony, he does not want to be blamed if people died because of insisting to hold the ceremony.

The Nc’wala traditional ceremony was set for this month end.

Last week Minister of Health, Jonas Chanda announced that government had given a go ahead for the Nc’wala Traditional Ceremony to be held under the new normal.