Ndola man pushes Aunty in front of moving vehicle

Nephew pushes aunt in front moving vehicle on suspicion of witchcraft

A 67-YEAR-OLD woman of Ndola’s Chipulukusu area has died after being pushed in front of a moving vehicle by her nephew on allegation of practicing witch craft.

According to Radio Icengelo, the deceased has been identified as Faustina Mulenga Kambole of House Number K20 Chipulukusu while the suspect is Sylvester Phiri of the same area.

Daughter to the deceased Matilda Kaluba said her mother died at Ndola Teaching Hospital last Saturday and was buried at Kawama Cemetery yesterday.

Kaluba said the incident occurred late on Friday afternoon when Phiri dragged the deceased from her house and pushed her in front of a moving vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser belonging to Zesco Limited.

Kaluba has told Radio Icengelo News from the house of mourning that her mother sustained head injuries.

“As a family we are hurt by the manner in which our mother died. Only God knows if our mother was a witch or not. We leave the police case in the hands of the Government,” Kaluba said.

The suspect has been detained at Ndola Central Police Station.