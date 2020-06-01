Ndola UPND holds elections secretly

0

By Tinkerbel Mwila in Ndola

The opposition UPND in Ndola has secretly held its intra-party elections without a police permit.

UPND Ndola District Spokesperson David Zimba says the elections were held in undisclosed location for fear of being victimized by police and some suspected political cadres.

Mr. Zimba tells Phoenix News that the party decided to secretly hold the elections because police in the district recently blocked them from having their district elections despite approving the meetings.

He has stressed that the intraparty elections are a constitutional right which every registered party is entitled to before the general elections.
PHOENIX NEWS

