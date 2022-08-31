Menu
Ndozo lodge owner too sick to stand trial

By: Watchdog

Date:

NDOZO LODGE OWNER TOO SICK TO FACE TRIAL

The case involving Ndozo Lodge proprietor Chrint Sichamba on Wednesday failed to take off because Mr Sichamba is too sick

Sichamba, his wife Eudora Nambela and son, David were recently arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over alleged corruption involving over K781 million and more than US$10 million.

But after the case was called,Sichamba ‘s lawyers immediately told the that Sichamba is incapable of taking plea due to poor health.

Mr Sichamba suffered a massive stroke in 2019 which left him paralyzed for over a year and was hospitalized outside Zambia. He has not been able to walk since that time.

In the photo Sichamba at the magistrate court being assisted by his wife Eudora to enter the courtroom.

Picture courtesy of Chomba Musika

Watchdog
Watchdog

2 COMMENTS

  2. If one can serve prison posthumously. Why waste time? This man and his family can argue their case through their lawyers. Please is one or two words in response to a charge. He managed to get himself to court. He can surely respond to a charge. Should he have a further response and have a another stroke, UTH isn’t too far from the courts.
    Heartless maybe the suggestion that maybe thrown at me. But if the man can’t explain the source of the monies in his accounts, its clear the assertions of the state maybe valid and this man and his family have denied millions of Zambian access to a future through the myriad of criminal acts that we read daily the PF government allowed their members and leaders to take from the people of Zambia. Ichi peta uku chila bwelela. The Bible says “do unto others as you’d like others to do unto you.

