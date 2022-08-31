Ndozo lodge owner too sick to stand trial

NDOZO LODGE OWNER TOO SICK TO FACE TRIAL

The case involving Ndozo Lodge proprietor Chrint Sichamba on Wednesday failed to take off because Mr Sichamba is too sick

Sichamba, his wife Eudora Nambela and son, David were recently arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over alleged corruption involving over K781 million and more than US$10 million.

But after the case was called,Sichamba ‘s lawyers immediately told the that Sichamba is incapable of taking plea due to poor health.

Mr Sichamba suffered a massive stroke in 2019 which left him paralyzed for over a year and was hospitalized outside Zambia. He has not been able to walk since that time.

In the photo Sichamba at the magistrate court being assisted by his wife Eudora to enter the courtroom.

Picture courtesy of Chomba Musika