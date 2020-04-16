Neighbours asked to supply food to Kafue families under quarantine

Share this post







Kafue Member of Parliament Mirriam Chinyama Chonya has disclosed that two families that were quarantined in Kafue are not being helped to get supplies by the Ministry of Health.She lamented that the only response they have received from the district health team is that neighbours should help in providing supplies to the families adding that this approach will defeat the whole purpose of placing the families in quarantine because neighbours may be at risk if the families are infected with covid 19.‘One of the two families in quarantine has been crying for help and so far the only response we got from the local (health) team is to have neighbours to help them get food but even the neighbours are now not comfortable with continuing to interact with them in case they are covid 19 positive which may defeat the whole purpose of having them in quarantine,’ Hon Chonya said.She has further appealed to high authorities to put in place mechanisms for supporting families that might end up in quarantine especially that the number may increase due to mass screening and testing.And on the Lockdown that was conducted in Kafue yesterday to allow for mass screening and testing, Hon Chonya said the program only succeeded in having people stay home because the targeted number was not reached and many families kept waiting but were not visited by the health teams.She further called on the health team to be more efficient and noted that by 10 hours today Estates Clinic had not yet started doing testing.Meanwhile Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has announced that the country has not recorded any new covid 19 cases in the last 24 hours from 131 tests conducted. He further said that putting on masks in public places has become mandatory effective today.