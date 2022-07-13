Nelly Mutti declares K380 million assets

DECLARATIONS MADE BY SOME EXECUTIVE AND LEGISLATIVE OFFICE HOLDERS AS REPORTED:

1. Vice President W.K Mutale-Nalumango

= K18.2m in assets.

2. Speaker Nelly Mutti

= K380m (net worth).

3. Finance Minister Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane

= K116,020,000 in assets, K17m in liabilities.

Make Up:

– 5 pieces of land with value ranging between K95m & K200m.

– A dairy farm worth K2m

– K320m in the bank

– Liuwa Village House worth K800,000.

– Student Boarding House worth K2.5m

4. Local Government Minister Hon. Gary Nkombo= K114,123,269 in assets, K900,000 liability loan.

Make Up:

– K50m Mulungushi Road House (Lusaka)

– K40m Shimabala Property

– Other assets

5. Energy Minister Hon. Peter Kapala

= K57.2m

6. Health Minister Hon. Sylvia Masebo

= K50.5m

Make Up:

– Avondale Shopping Complex valued at K4m

– Ibex Hill property valued at K20m

– K1.7m inheritance

– Other assets

7. Information & Media Minister Hon. Chushi Kasanda

= K28m in assets

Make Up:

– K17.3m fixed assets

– K2.9m cash

– K720,000 worth of vehicles

– Other assets

8. Technology & Science Minister Hon. Felix Mutati

= K25.2m in assets

Make Up:

– 4 houses in Lusaka valued in the range of K1.8m and K14m.

– 5 cars valued at K5.4m

9. Justice Minister Hon. Mulambe Haimbe

= K14.8m

Make Up:

– Houses and flats ranging between K1.6m and 2.5m

– 4 cars valued at K800,000.

10. Defence Minister Hon. Ambrose Lufuma

= K12.2m in assets

Make Up:

– real estate, farms, plots and fire arms.

11. Home Affairs Minister Hon. Jack Mwiimbu

= K45.6m in assets

Make Up:

– Lot 2 of Leopards Springs (Lusaka) valued at K30m

– Plot valued at K9m

– Others

12. SP Minister Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa

= K12.5m in assets

Make Up:

– Toyota Landcruiser worth K3.2m

– Choma House worth K3.3m

– Others

13. Kabombo MP Hon. Robert Lihefu*

= K594,000 in assets

– K11.2m guest lodge

14. Bwacha MP Hon. Sydney Mushanga*

= K16m in assets

Make Up:

– 6 vehicles valued at K3.7m

– Houses and plots valued at K13.2m

– Pistol valued at K9000