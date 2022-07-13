Nelly Mutti declares K380 million assets

DECLARATIONS MADE BY SOME EXECUTIVE AND LEGISLATIVE OFFICE HOLDERS AS REPORTED:
1. Vice President W.K Mutale-Nalumango
= K18.2m in assets.
2. Speaker Nelly Mutti
= K380m (net worth).
3. Finance Minister Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane
= K116,020,000 in assets, K17m in liabilities.
Make Up:
– 5 pieces of land with value ranging between K95m & K200m.
– A dairy farm worth K2m
– K320m in the bank
– Liuwa Village House worth K800,000.
– Student Boarding House worth K2.5m
4. Local Government Minister Hon. Gary Nkombo= K114,123,269 in assets, K900,000 liability loan.
Make Up:
– K50m Mulungushi Road House (Lusaka)
– K40m Shimabala Property
– Other assets
5. Energy Minister Hon. Peter Kapala
= K57.2m
6. Health Minister Hon. Sylvia Masebo
= K50.5m
Make Up:
– Avondale Shopping Complex valued at K4m
– Ibex Hill property valued at K20m
– K1.7m inheritance
– Other assets
7. Information & Media Minister Hon. Chushi Kasanda
= K28m in assets
Make Up:
– K17.3m fixed assets
– K2.9m cash
– K720,000 worth of vehicles
– Other assets
8. Technology & Science Minister Hon. Felix Mutati
= K25.2m in assets
Make Up:
– 4 houses in Lusaka valued in the range of K1.8m and K14m.
– 5 cars valued at K5.4m
9. Justice Minister Hon. Mulambe Haimbe
= K14.8m
Make Up:
– Houses and flats ranging between K1.6m and 2.5m
– 4 cars valued at K800,000.
10. Defence Minister Hon. Ambrose Lufuma
= K12.2m in assets
Make Up:
– real estate, farms, plots and fire arms.
11. Home Affairs Minister Hon. Jack Mwiimbu
= K45.6m in assets
Make Up:
– Lot 2 of Leopards Springs (Lusaka) valued at K30m
– Plot valued at K9m
– Others
12. SP Minister Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa
= K12.5m in assets
Make Up:
– Toyota Landcruiser worth K3.2m
– Choma House worth K3.3m
– Others
13. Kabombo MP Hon. Robert Lihefu*
= K594,000 in assets
– K11.2m guest lodge
14. Bwacha MP Hon. Sydney Mushanga*
= K16m in assets
Make Up:
– 6 vehicles valued at K3.7m
– Houses and plots valued at K13.2m
– Pistol valued at K9000
