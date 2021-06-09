Neria investments set for Fertlilser distribution in Eastern province

..As Neria’s investiments Managing Director Mr Martin Chaikatisha briefs President Lungu on distribution status in the province.

All is set in readiness for fertilizer distribution in Eastern Province by Neria’s Investments Limited.

And President Edgar Lungu is happy that farmers across the country have already started depositing their farmer input support programme (FISP) contributions.

The President has noted the importance of early distribution of farming inputs in a bid to ensure food security in the nation.

Neria’s Investments General Manager, Mr Martin Chaikatisha disclosed that all inputs have arrived in the province in readiness for distribution.

Mr Chaikatisha was briefing President Edgar Lungu on the status of the distribution exercise when he welcomed him in Lusangazi district in Eastern province.

The head of state who is on a working visit of the province was informed that Neria Investments intends to complete the distribution exercise by July.

Mr Chaikatisha commended President Lungu for the sound agriculture policies that have enabled for early fertilizer distribution at this time of the year.

Neria Investments targets to distribute about 63,150 metric tonnes of both compound D and urea fertiliser in the province.