Nevers Mumba says PF has hired SA IT firm to rig 2021 polls

MMD Leader Nevers Mumba has accused the ruling Patriotic Front of setting up an Information Technology Centre to hack into the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s server in order to manipulate the 2021general election .

Dr. Mumba says government has engaged a South African Company which is running the IT Centre on its behalf by collecting first hand information on voters from across the country.

The MMD Leader says his party is on high alert and monitoring the operations of the South African Company and the PF’s plans to rig the 2021 general elections.

And Dr. Mumba claims the PF managed to use the same Centre to rig the just ended Lukashya Constituency by election in which it emerged victorious.

He said he had intelligence information from a named senior PF member who confided in him in Kasama that the polls were rigged.

Efforts to get a comment from the PF proved futile by broadcast time.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mumba said Nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakachinda is digging a spiritual grave for calling him a fool.

He is disappointed that a man he introduced to politics is today insulting him in order to gain political favour from the ruling party and President Edgar Lungu.