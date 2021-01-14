Nevers Mumba warns against injecting Zambians with Covid vaccine anyhow

MMD President Nevers Mumba says governments should not impose Covid vaccinations on any Zambian before the same vaccine being certified by Zambian doctors,
I trust more European standard rather than Chinese.
As for Misita and Me and our all, in our house, we will make sure we eat well daily, daily so that we get to enhance our natural immune system to fight the Corona virus.
This is a common misconception. If you look at some of the people who getting infected with COVID-19 and dying, they’re are extremely rich and could afford any type of good nutritious food. While this may help you fight the virus when one gets infected, it does not protect you from getting infected with the corona virus, and therefore risk infecting others. Only masks and social distancing have shown to be an effective way UNTIL we get the vaccines in Zambia.
By the way, how will we know if the vaccines are safe if none of us take them? Contrary to popularly held myths, most vaccines and medicines are developed and tested on people in rich developed usually on white people. Can we at least take the vaccines and help safeguard our children’s future and provide important information how these vaccines will affect Africans in our context?
Steve, indeed it may be acceptable to have drugs labelled ” Not for sale in a particular market” However what is not acceptable are labels which state ” Not for use in a particular market”. Vaccines which address a global pandemic like Covid should be scientifically tested as acceptable for use by all human beings. Wanya Munzako, your apology is accepted.
Without labouring on the issue too much, it’s intended to achieve the same goal – drugs/vaccines sold under special licenses at reduced prices not finding their way back into profitable high income country markets. That’s why if you are traveling abroad, customs may confiscate some medicines and leave you with just enough for the duration of your trip – if you carried extra pills for instance.
Wanya Munzako, I am not naive to believe anything written in social media. However, I know that some people take for granted what they read in Social media. As a guidance, it is important to inform people not to accept a vaccine which states that it is not for use in USA and Europe if any reaches African and Zambian shelves. People should be informed to use and accept vaccines which have gone through internationally acceptable testing. Why are you insulting me for this opinion? Chisha Banda, I am not blindly suggesting that we have all the capacities to assess vaccines in Zambia. My view is that atleast we should have capacities in Zambia to check if a vaccine has been tested using internationally accepted scientific methods.
Absolutely agree Ngoma Yamano – that we are vigilant in ensuring we use safe vaccines. We can do so by ensuring procurement processes are open and transparent. If we have Honeybee type of mechanisms, what you are fearing could happen. By the way, labels such as ‘not for sale in USA or EU’ etc doesn’t mean there’s something wrong with a drug or vaccine. It’s usually manufacturers protecting their market. Vaccines and drugs sold to Africa are sold at reduced prices. Eg generic ARVs used in Zambia cost about $70 PER MONTH. Similar drugs in USA and EU can cost as high as $1200 PER MONTH!
Correction:ARVs sold in Zambia cost about $70 PER YEAR ($5-6/month).
USA/EU price of similar class of ARVs $1200/month or approx. $14,000/year
Products often have a caption that says “not for use in USA” or even Europe. That just means it has not passed the scrutiny or tests by that country’s sanctioning bodies. If a vaccine has not been approved by FDA Food and Drugs in the US it wont be allowed to be sold in the US. Zambia also has its own equivalents like standard bureaus. If you dont trust them you can ignore whatever they have passed and buy from another country. Iherefore if Zambians have the capacity they will restrict use of products including vaccines to only those passed by Zambian bodies. Due to incapacity Zambians do accept products or vaccines from abroad which may not be for use in other countries. China and Russia have vaccines that are not accepted in the US so would you reject that product because the US hasnt alloed it? Its up to you. We keep saying Africa must rely on itself but it doesnt so you have to live with the consequences
@Ngoma Yamaano, please accept my sincere apologies for the insult. It just felt like the right thing to say at the time. A character flaw brought about from years of dealing with some of the dumbest people on the planet. Cadres. I was wrong and out of line. I can tell from your writing(s) you’re a level headed person. I am sorry.
Why is it that everybody is afraid of the strain of COVID “coming” from South Africa now. Who brought this omen to Africa. Couldn’t this strain have been caused by the clinical trials done there?! Seeing how quickly fingers are being pointed at South Africa, isn’t this a deliberate biological attack?!
Kavundula, it’s not unusual to have new strains of a virus. As a virus reproduces (replicates) and multiplies in human cells, it makes ‘mistakes’ (mutates) thereby producing different variants from the progenitor (original) virus. S. Africa, UK, now Brazil and Kenya have all isolated new variants. You may have heard that all these variants are not the same. I’m almost sure that as our epidemic grows in Zambia, we probably have our own homegrown type of Corona Virus which hasn’t been isolated yet. Luckily, so far, the virus is still succumbing to the existing vaccines. That’s why we must make sure everyone gets a vaccine when it’s available to avoid drug or vaccine resistant variants to start circulating in our country.
What Dr Mumba is suggesting is good. But do we have the capacity and competence and resources – adequately equipped labs etc – to evaluate these vaccines? How many drug development clinical trials have we done in Zambia to understand what’s required to test such drugs? How many papers have our medical professional published on drug development, peer reviewed and released in internationally recognized medical or scientific journals? If we can answer these questions in the affirmative, then we probably have the capacity. These vaccines have been formulated with some very new molecules which have not existed before. The most we can do is examine clinical trial and other research data provided by the manufacturer.
I personally would not take the Chinese or Russian vaccine, simply because they have not provided enough peer reviewed data for their vaccines. With the Chinese vaccine we even have conflicting efficacy (i.e. whether the vaccine can protect against COVID-19) data where in one country it was found to be 95% and in another about 50% effective. I would also want to ensure there were enough Africans, divergent age groups, gender etc. In my view, only 3 drugs meet this criteria so far (with others in the pipeline). Moderna, Pfizer and Oxford Uni. The latter was tested in South Africa. I would want to see if they have the WHO go-ahead.
The bottom line: So there maybe some risk in taking the vaccine. But COVID-19 could wipe out a good chunk of our population and leave many with debilitating illnesses which are now being referred to as Long COVID. These are illnesses or ‘COVID symptoms’ which continue long after one tests negative for COVID-19. So let’s not play politics with this serious disease which may infect thousands in Zambia especially after the festive season. Let’s encourage fellow citizens to follow ministry of health preventive guidelines and promote the access to the vaccines when they become available.
Yamaano and Kalok seem to deliberately misunderstand me. If you had a situation of taking a relative to any of our medical facilities, you would see how our medical system fails to handle simple medical situations like appendicitis and heart problems. I am not questioning their competence, but we should be aware of the fact that they are not given resources to do good jobs. So if they are not given resources to practice their profession how do they then develop competence. Reading book and information now available on the net is not enough.
People said fire 5 ministers he did not listen , u should have said no to the position wen Sata gave it to u, so many things which are wrong in Zambia, had he fired these thieves , people’s lives would have. Been served, it’s very painful to see wat is happening in Zambia, PF does not even want to hear wat is happening ca’s of the money the are stealing
Ba Chisha Banda. Do not conflate a lack of political will in Zambia with the professionalism of our medical fraternity. Do not. Those brilliant young men and women treat most of you when you evacuate one another to South Africa and beyond without any extra training. Ala bane tule Tasha and let’s support our local professional opinions. Dr Mumba is simply asking that we establish our own homegrown opinions based on professional fact!
Chisha Banda, why should Zambians accept to be vaccinated using a vaccine which is not for use in other countries? Covid is a global pandemic and whatever vaccine to address Covid should be globally acceptable. Dont accept vaccines which are only targeted for African countries. What is WHO doing? WHO and similar international organisations should not allow such targeted drugs to be used in Africa!! In this connection, Mumba has a valid concern.
@NgomaYamaano, don’t believe everything you read on social media. Do you believe African leaders, with the exception of Lungu, can be that selfish & gullible to allow such a thing to happen? Live up to your name iwe chikala.
It seems as if Pastor Mumba has too much confidence in our medical system. The truth of the matter is that our medical systems have been destroyed beyond simple repair through institutionalized corruption. We are all aware of what has been going on at the Ministry of Health since the Kapoko days. The science leading to the development of the Covid vaccine and its safety is beyond the capacity the capacity of our medical institutions and our medical staff. We are therefore at the mercy of our international friends if we have any and institutions like WHO.
No he doesnt. He just wants to have as many followers as possible to the doctrine that the vaccine is a 666 thing from the bible. The judge in South Africa is one of them. They want to confuse people with belief in 666 and to weaken belief in Science. Who says Christians should be anti-Science? Its an archaic understanding of life
