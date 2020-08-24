New BoZ governor’s curriculum vitae

Written by government media

Name : Mr. Christopher Mvunga

The New Bank of Zambia Governor, Mr Chris Mvunga brings to the position a wealth of years of diversified experience from careers in accounting and banking that spans decades.

Since 2015, he has been an active and permanent member of the Zambian government teams to the Annual and Spring IMF/World Bank Meetings.

He has also participated on all negotiating teams representing the Zambian Government.

WHO IS CHRIS MVUNGA?

Mr Mvunga completed his secondary school education in 1985 and proceeded to study accounts at the Zambia Centre for Accountancy Studies (ZCAS) from 1992 to 1994.

He was was inducted as an ACCA, fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountant- UK by the Emile Woolf of Accountancy College – UK in 1994.

He then persued a Pricing strategy qualification from the University of Pennsylvania.

He is a fellow of the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) – UK). He qualified as an Associate member of both ZICA and ACCA in 1994 and progressed to a fellow in 1999.

WORKING EXPERIENCE

He worked for Deloitte & Touche from 1988 to 1993 as a Senior Auditor and gained extensive business knowledge on management of local and Multi National Companies.

He later joined DevCorp Business Consultants from 1993 -2002 as Director, Corporate Finance.

Here he gained vast experience ranging from company valuation, receivership /liquidation, raising capital for a number of local and multinational companies, rendered investment advisory services as well as facilitating strategic planning sessions for clients.

In 2002, he joined Standard bank where he would work till 2011 as a product specialist in personal markets.

He has over the years undertaken extensive business and corporate travels across Africa, Europe, USA and Asia where he has gained massive exposure to the international business environment.

In November, 2011, he joined Standard Chartered Bank of South Africa where he worked as Head and Director, Network Management Africa, a position he held till his nomination as Member of Parliament and appointment as Deputy Minister of Finance.

He was later appointed as Deputy Secretary to Cabinet before his appointment as New Bank of Zambia Governor.

With the vast experience and knowledge he has earned along the way, Mr Mvunga is without a doubt highly qualified and equal to the task before him.