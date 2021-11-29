New Covid variety: Zambia imposes restrictions

Zambia govt imposes restrictions amid threat of new covid Variant :

Only those who have taken TWO DOSES of vaccine can enter or travel out of Zambia.

Passengers arriving in Zambia are required to provide full vaccination certificate or RT PCR test report 72 hours before departure.

All type of gathering wedding , churches etc can be attended by only 50 of the capacity.

A FINE of Kwacha 1500 for NOT wearing a Mask.

Shopkeeper will be fined kwacha 2,500 for not wearing mask in shop, shop owner will be fined kwacha 15,000 for not wearing mask in the shop office etc.

Kwacha 20,000 Fine for violating Covid rules in political meetings and programs.

Failure to wear a mask in a taxi or private vehicle will result in a fine of kwacha 250 and the owner of the vehicle will be fined kwacha 1000

Social distancing should be followed at least 6 FEET DISTANCE.

