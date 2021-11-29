New Covid variety: Zambia imposes restrictions

Zambia govt imposes restrictions amid threat of new covid Variant :
Only those who have taken TWO DOSES of vaccine can enter or travel out of Zambia.
Passengers arriving in Zambia are required to provide full vaccination certificate or RT PCR test report 72 hours before departure.
All type of gathering wedding , churches etc can be attended by only 50 of the capacity.
A FINE of Kwacha 1500 for NOT wearing a Mask.
Shopkeeper will be fined kwacha 2,500 for not wearing mask in shop, shop owner will be fined kwacha 15,000 for not wearing mask in the shop office etc.
Kwacha 20,000 Fine for violating Covid rules in political meetings and programs.
Failure to wear a mask in a taxi or private vehicle will result in a fine of kwacha 250 and the owner of the vehicle will be fined kwacha 1000
Social distancing should be followed at least 6 FEET DISTANCE.
#MOH Zambia #LUSAKACITYCOUNCIL
#HPCZ
COMMENTS
Some comments are unbelievable silly dangerous conspiracy theory’s people died in these European countries the vaccine reduces chances of getting serious illness and death.Just take the vaccine please for all our sakes.Mandatory face coverings are required in most nations some Zambians are so negative it’s unbelievable
I guess you take BP tabs,paracetamol etc so what’s the difference come on please take the vaccine guys
So, it’s evident Masebo is well over her head but the pronouncements are ok. By the way, you HR buffs, there’s something called ‘public health’. These are measures taken for the public good. This is similar to isolating people with highly infectious diseases like TB, Ebola, polio. Your personal rights are set aside for the PUBLIC GOOD. Vaccines, masks etc are public health measures. Please. Just comply and we’ll beat this COVID.
This is the beginning of the end
A specialist said “vaccine will have less effective on a micron” I don’t know teacher
Is it any wonder that the NEW DARK government had to wait for the FALL OF DARKNESS to announce their new tough measures? When they were in opposition, everything the PF government did was scoffed at as an attempt to mask the alleged incompetence of their predecessors and to steal money from the donors. Now that they are in government Covid-19 has become real and they have to wait for the FALL OF DARKNESS to announce their new tough measures. They are so ashamed to hold their Covid-19 briefings during the day that they now have to choose the night time. It is like they were having a long nap during the day, woke up in the evening and realised they had to go before the public to announce their new measures. Could this all be an attempt by the NEW DARK government to steal money from the donors and to hide their incompetence, especially that they are doing it at night?
Zambian people has Israel,UK etc illuminated or has seen cases increase after jabs. Infact these jabs give covid cases. Why this draconian measures and rip away people’s rights yet the disease has a survival rate 98.99%? Are we thinking people? These private cooperations(so called governments) have no power to do this to us – living men and women. Humanity wake up
Is it any wonder that the NEW DARK government had to wait for the FALL OF DARKNESS to announce their new tough measures? When they were in opposition, everything the PF government did was scoffed at as an attempt to mask the alleged incompetence of their predecessors and to steal money from the donors. Now that they are in government Covid-19 has become real and they have to wait for the FALL OF DARKNESS to announce their new tough measures. They are so ashamed to hold their Covid-19 briefings during the day that they now have to choose the night time. It is like they were having a long nap during the day, woke up in the evening and realised they had to go before the public to announce their new measures. Could this all be an attempt by the NEW DARK government to steal money from the donors and to hide their incompetence, especially that they are doing it at night?