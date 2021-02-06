New minister of health makes changes to ministry

New Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has effected further changes in the Health Sector.
Minister Chanda has abolished 10 directorates at the Ministry of Health.
He has also dissolved the boards of Medical Stores Ltd and Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority(ZAMRA).
Dr. Chanda had also cancelled all Honeybee supply Contracts.
Here are the full changes:
1. Medical stores Limited (MSL) has transitioned into Zambia Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMSA). This means the MSL board is with immediate effect dissolved and non existent. A new ZAMSA board will be appointed in due course.
It also entails the procurement of function of all medical supplies will no longer be under the Ministry of Health and will now be carried out by ZAMSA.
2. ZAMRA Board has been Dissolved.
3. Ministry of health will be restructured and the number of directorates reduced from the current 17 to 07.
COMMENTS
Samlindo
I had word with people in the supply chain.
They are saying otherwise.
Honeybee is the only company that has supplied health centre kits to government in the past 2 years. Other reputable giants like Pharmanova failed to supply.
There was a breakdown in the mechanisms put in place to check and verify the integrity of the medicines being supplied that definitely has to be jacked up so we are saved the controversy on of the medicines are truly substandard!
Bottom line is i have relatives who benefit from rural health centres and that is vital and necessary.
We need those medicines and it is only Honeybee in the picture as suppliers for now.
So let them continue and let the regulators jack up.
Honeybee well done.
The R-group in ZAMRA have had their fill. Now it is the turn of the S-group in ZAMSA. Let’s see how the implementation goes. We have beautiful regulations and laws in our country manje implementation cabe.
Another suitable word similar to “clone” is “metamorphosis”, izachinja baba, like a snake that shades off and wriggles off from its old skin into new skin!!
And aba ma 10 Directors ncito yasila chayipa mwe, I do not celebrate the suffering of another Human, but chali shani from the start why MoH became so bloated and top heavy, I thought Organisations have justiable Staff Establishments and and carry out Work Studies to justify any recruitment? The remaining 7 Directors will have “burn out” and “inefficiencies” will gradually start creeping in. Organisations grow and in no time we will have 20 Directors again at MoH!!!!!!
17 directors was way too much for one ministry, I hope Honeybee does not clone into another company and continue supplying.