New ZRA boss moves into action

DINGANI BANDA WIELDS AXE AT ZRA
Newly appointed ZRA commissioner General Dingani Banda has upon assuming his new role ordered all senior management to reapply for their positions in his quest to rid the authority of remnants of PF cadres left by embattled Kingsley Chanda. And ZRA junior workers are planning to host a party to celebrate the dismissal of beleaguered Chanda who yesterday officially handed over to Mr Banda in a dramatic fashion dressed in a blue work suit. Unlike President Hichilema who is really taking his time to sort out PF cadres still holding influential positions in his administration, Banda has swung into action asking all senior management at grades 2; 3 and 4 to reapply for their positions so that a scrutiny is done to have proper personal hold such ranks. The senior positions comprise Commisioner of Customs held by Sydney Chibbabbuka; directors; their deputies as well as assistant commissioners and station managers in all ZRA points. In senior positions are some PF surrogate like Asledy Mundubile the wife to PF chief whip Brian Mundubule; well known cadres Edgar Kwalela; former ZRA chief chola boy Nkweto Ntembwe. Patricia Lungu is another cadre that must leave while others are Patricia Nsofu; Kennedy Kangwa; Topsy Sikalinda; David Sinkala; Chiwama Malama Alex; Mathews Kalikiti etc. When the news to reapply was received most senior workers wore grief faces as they are certain that most if them will not be readmitted. Chanda mistreated Banda by abolishing a position he held as assistant commissioner for modernisation thereby rendering him jobless but now he has the last laugh as Bally brought him back.
COMMENTS
At least this Dingani Banda is showing those that have been recently appointed that the President should not be involved in everything. The newly appointed Ministers for instance should clean their Ministries and Boards that follow under them of PF and Political Cadres.
If indeed what is written here is what Dingani is planning on doing, then he is headed for failure big time. The Bembas say, “Kolwe ashilabengwa enda naponona”
We Bembas have a lot of useless sayings to support whatever crazy things we want to do so who cares?
The Bembas also say that stealing from where one works is okay. What a shitty tribe!
well HH leaves in an ideal world. PF corruption was very entrenched. HH is trying to do some patch-up of the system when a complete overhaul is needed. Half measures will come to bit him I am afraid and should not cry foul.