New ZRA boss moves into action

DINGANI BANDA WIELDS AXE AT ZRA

Newly appointed ZRA commissioner General Dingani Banda has upon assuming his new role ordered all senior management to reapply for their positions in his quest to rid the authority of remnants of PF cadres left by embattled Kingsley Chanda. And ZRA junior workers are planning to host a party to celebrate the dismissal of beleaguered Chanda who yesterday officially handed over to Mr Banda in a dramatic fashion dressed in a blue work suit. Unlike President Hichilema who is really taking his time to sort out PF cadres still holding influential positions in his administration, Banda has swung into action asking all senior management at grades 2; 3 and 4 to reapply for their positions so that a scrutiny is done to have proper personal hold such ranks. The senior positions comprise Commisioner of Customs held by Sydney Chibbabbuka; directors; their deputies as well as assistant commissioners and station managers in all ZRA points. In senior positions are some PF surrogate like Asledy Mundubile the wife to PF chief whip Brian Mundubule; well known cadres Edgar Kwalela; former ZRA chief chola boy Nkweto Ntembwe. Patricia Lungu is another cadre that must leave while others are Patricia Nsofu; Kennedy Kangwa; Topsy Sikalinda; David Sinkala; Chiwama Malama Alex; Mathews Kalikiti etc. When the news to reapply was received most senior workers wore grief faces as they are certain that most if them will not be readmitted. Chanda mistreated Banda by abolishing a position he held as assistant commissioner for modernisation thereby rendering him jobless but now he has the last laugh as Bally brought him back.