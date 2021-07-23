Ngoni impis receive Luangeni candidate

2

Ngoni impis receive Luangeni candidate

UPND Luangeni Constituency candidate Noel Nkhoma being recieved by Ngoni Impis as he arrives at Besa Village in Kazimule Ward for his first meeting

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Luangeni constituency ready for change
  2. UPND’s Noel Nkhoma continues demolishing PF in Luangeni
  3. PF candidate, thugs attack rival candidate in Sioma
  4. Mpulungu welcomes candidate in style
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 2
  • comment-avatar
    Muwerewere Musemakweri 1 hour ago

    There is my man the incoming Finance Minister under the HH & UPND Alliance. With such penetration where is the PF going to get votes to win the forthcoming general election? It is such happenings which are giving PF leadership night meres.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Grey Zulu 13 hours ago

    They dont look like Impis. What makes you conclude that?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *