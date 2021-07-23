Ngoni impis receive Luangeni candidate

UPND Luangeni Constituency candidate Noel Nkhoma being recieved by Ngoni Impis as he arrives at Besa Village in Kazimule Ward for his first meeting
There is my man the incoming Finance Minister under the HH & UPND Alliance. With such penetration where is the PF going to get votes to win the forthcoming general election? It is such happenings which are giving PF leadership night meres.
They dont look like Impis. What makes you conclude that?
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
COMMENTS
There is my man the incoming Finance Minister under the HH & UPND Alliance. With such penetration where is the PF going to get votes to win the forthcoming general election? It is such happenings which are giving PF leadership night meres.
They dont look like Impis. What makes you conclude that?