NGOs take keen interest in Lusambo’s illegitimate kids

STATEMENT BY NGOCC OVER THE PLIGHT OF MS MERCY COWHAM ISSUED DURING A MEDIA BRIEFING HELD AT THE NGOCC SECRETARIAT

27TH OCTOBER 2021

MEMBERS OF THE PRESS,

ALLOW me to thank you colleagues from the press for coming to this Press Conference at short notice. This will be a very brief press conference as we will only address one pertinent issue which exemplifies the vulnerability of women in our patriarchal entrenched society.

Members of the Press,

We have been alerted about the ongoing controversy and debate involving Madam Mercy Matongo Cowham and her children. We are not here to judge especially that the matter is currently before the Courts of law.

We want to place it on record that we have taken keen interest in this particular matter, not because of the names involved but for the vulnerable woman and the children in question. Our primary concern, therefore, is that this matter involves an expectant mother and her innocent children whose father remains unbeknown in this case.

Raising children as a single parent can be a daunting task that ideally requires both parents to take full responsibility for their better and well-rounded growth.

As already stated, we called this media briefing to emphasis that we are actively following this matter to ensure that it is dealt with and brought to a logical conclusion in a more HUMANE and EQUITABLE manner.

In the midst of this controversy, society must recognize that there are children who deserve parental care and a woman who has endured the pain of single parenting. Without delving into the merits and demerits and counter claims, there is need to support this vulnerable woman whose case only exemplifies the struggles of the many silent women voices out there in similar circumstances.

We call for empathy and understanding for women who find themselves in such unfortunate circumstances. We are confident that our Courts of Law will help to resolve this matter amicably.

I THANK YOU!