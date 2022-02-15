NHA board and management should be fired

NATIONAL HOUSING AUTHORITY ENTIRE BOARD AND MANAGEMENT MUST BE FIRED

Zambia Watchdog,

Thank you for the wonderful job you continue doing for the country. I also congratulate the New Dawn Government for taking decisive action on many of issues the latest being ZICTA.

But can the HIs excellency the president please do something about the National Housing Authority (NHA). This is one the most useless and corrupt government agencies. The staff are arrogant and pure thieves. All they think about is stealing and corruption.

Here is an example, in 2017, NHA advertised plots for sale in Lusaka ‘a Northgate Gardens ( SOS area) and other places on a first come first save basis. The condition was that once you buy a plot, NHA will help you register and therefore obtain title deed from the ministry of lands. People bought these plots and paid extra money for NHA to register these plots.

But it is now five years. NHA has not registered these plots and people who bought the plots are stuck despite losing huge sums of money. Even those who want to register the plots on their own, NHA is making this impossible. Their lie is that they lost the mother title so they can’t process the subdivisions. But even a child knows that when a title gets lost, you can go and get a duplicate. This is much easier for a governor agency like NHA. But that is just an excuse. It is just a way by NHA officials to continue reaping off poor people. Whenever you go to follow up, they ask for more money to try and push your file. This has been happening for 5 years.

We doubt the minister responsible can do anything so we appeal to president Hichilema to urgently look into this matter. People spent their life long savings and others borrowed money to buy these plots but NHA doesn’t care. NHA staff’s only interest was to get money then forget. And even after getting that money, junior workers are not paid. The money is being shared by senior directors.

Sad citizen