NHA board and management should be fired

NATIONAL HOUSING AUTHORITY ENTIRE BOARD AND MANAGEMENT MUST BE FIRED
Thank you for the wonderful job you continue doing for the country. I also congratulate the New Dawn Government for taking decisive action on many of issues the latest being ZICTA.
But can the HIs excellency the president please do something about the National Housing Authority (NHA). This is one the most useless and corrupt government agencies. The staff are arrogant and pure thieves. All they think about is stealing and corruption.
Here is an example, in 2017, NHA advertised plots for sale in Lusaka ‘a Northgate Gardens ( SOS area) and other places on a first come first save basis. The condition was that once you buy a plot, NHA will help you register and therefore obtain title deed from the ministry of lands. People bought these plots and paid extra money for NHA to register these plots.
But it is now five years. NHA has not registered these plots and people who bought the plots are stuck despite losing huge sums of money. Even those who want to register the plots on their own, NHA is making this impossible. Their lie is that they lost the mother title so they can’t process the subdivisions. But even a child knows that when a title gets lost, you can go and get a duplicate. This is much easier for a governor agency like NHA. But that is just an excuse. It is just a way by NHA officials to continue reaping off poor people. Whenever you go to follow up, they ask for more money to try and push your file. This has been happening for 5 years.
We doubt the minister responsible can do anything so we appeal to president Hichilema to urgently look into this matter. People spent their life long savings and others borrowed money to buy these plots but NHA doesn’t care. NHA staff’s only interest was to get money then forget. And even after getting that money, junior workers are not paid. The money is being shared by senior directors.
Sad citizen
We hereby outline some of the reasons why we are requesting for action to be taken against this team below.
• Investigate the executive director’ Chola Kafwabula’a corruption using Time Trucking, Andrich and suppliers of EGBs Nishman. Investigate the suspicious award of contracts to Nshiman supply of EGBS. The bags under Nishman contract have been of poor quality but because he is the decision maker he continues to deal with them because of kickbacks that he is showered with.
• Investigate the role he played in the maize that was over drawn by Shared Resources. This case is with DEC and involved Kamba and the former councilor Tamba. These cadres are his friends and it is believed that he gave them money to fund raise for the PF party.
• The Board clearly stated he had overstayed on his contract but he bribed higher offices for Protection through cadres like Andrich and Kennedy Kamba who were benefitting from various suspicious deals. (Maize sales, transportation and supplying of goods).
• The Executive director needs to be investigated on the sales committee on which he is a member. He engineered the shifting of sales committee from the Agency to the Ministry of Agriculture with the former Permanent Secretary as they were working together. It is believed that they heightened the tripartite program where free maize was given out and the Agency lost about ZMK 355 Million in revenue and only selected and preferred millers and traders benefitted. Both the Executive director and PS lied to the nation that it was food secure and thereby arranged an early maize sales program at $350 per ton. As that is not enough, they were behind the massive drawing of maize from the reserves by DMMU under a toll milling program for relief maize and it is believed that they were given money by millers. Investigate him on Antelope Milling, APG Million and ETG- Export Trading.
• He does not conduct proper job assessments of his Managers when their contracts end for renewal, hence the same incompetent people retaining their jobs even though they don’t deserve them. All that matters to him is that they do him favors, they are bootlickers and they belong to the previous Government of PF.
Others areas to investigate;
• Is the ADAS Project which was given to Savenda to construct sheds country wide? Please find out who signed the contract and the penalty fees of ZMK856 Million that was paid. The use of same external auditors and auditors from the Auditors General office and as a result they have been compromised.
• Victimization of staff members by either firing, non-renewal of their contracts and unnecessary transfers to whom he does not like and who do not boot lick and frequent his office as he is the Alfa and Omega of the Agency.
• Sad to say but he uses his disability to gain sympathy from his superiors but unleashes hell to employees under him.
Others areas in the Agency that needs serious attention is the Human Resource Unit
The Human resource Unit has been messed up by the Human Resource Coordinator who is very unprofessional. She runs the unity has if it is her bedroom. Instead of advising management on employee issues and being the voice for the ordinary members of staff she’s speaks against and goes beyond human resource ethics. She does not support nor help staff members. For example;
• Job evaluation has been budgeted for since 2013, to date it has never been implemented because qualifications are not considered. Staff members have been misplaced. Promotions are given to her relatives and close friends with no proper qualifications and then asking qualified personal to look for jobs elsewhere. She has managed to do this country wide. Degree holders have same salaries with office orderly and when you complain management says leave and look for a job elsewhere
• When it comes to staff recruitment only her relatives (too much nepotism) are given opportunities and it is not easy to approach her on any other staff related issues worse still if you are affiliated to UPND.
They should be taken to court for breach of contract. That way they will pay huge sums of money and even be declared bankrupt. Days when Government and its institution used to trump on people rights are over.ACC also should move in.
