Nigeria’s Access Bank wants to take over Cavmont bank

Access Bank Zambia Limited has announced that it has entered into exclusive discussions with Cavmont Capital Holdings Zambia Plc (LUSE:CCHZ) regarding a potential transaction between Access Bank Zambia and Cavmont Bank Limited.
The potential transaction relates to the sale of 100% of Cavmont Capital’s interest in Cavmont Bank to Access Bank Zambia.
In a statement from Lagos, Nigeria, Access Bank says there can be no certainty that a transaction will be agreed, nor as to the terms of any such agreement.
“The completion of a transaction would be subject to formal regulatory approvals. Access Bank will update the market as appropriate and in accordance with its’ disclosure obligations. Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in Access Banks securities until a full announcement is made.”

