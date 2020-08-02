Night life continues despite rising Covid deaths

Night life has continued in the capital Lusaka despite rising deaths and cases of the corona virus.

COVID 19: 14 LIVES LOST IN SINGLE DAY

Zambia’s death toll arising from COVID 19 has continued to get grimmer by the day as the reach and spread of the disease unfolds.

The country has in the last 24hours recorded the highest number of fatalities at 14 in a single day since the outbreak in March.

The new cases in the last 24 hrs are 265 which has brought the cumulative figure to 6,228 since March.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for administration, Kakulubelwa Mulalelo says of the 14 deaths, 10 were brought in dead, while four died at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital in Lusaka.

Ms. Mulalelo has admitted shortcomings in fighting the disease such as failure to observe contact tracing because so

 

 

