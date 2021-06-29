Nightclubs, bars defy government ban



By Lukundo Nankamb a

The Bars and Nightclub Owners Association has resolved to ignore the directive by government for bars, night clubs and taverns to operate on takeaway basis.

Government yesterday announced the closure of bars, taverns, nightclubs and casinos for 14 days and indicated that these places will only operate on take away basis following a rise in covid-19 cases.

But Association President Peter Mwale says following a meeting with its members across the country, it has resolved to connormal operations of selling from 18hrs to 22hrs from Fridays to Sundays.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mwale is of the view that if the move was genuinely meant to curb the spread of the virus, government should have imposed a total lockdown and not imposing restrictions on one industry.

PHOENIX NEWS