Nissan Zambia accused of tampering with vehicle mileages

NISSAN ZAMBIA IN VEHICLE MILEAGE FRAUD

**Company disconnecting speedometer cables to maintain zero mileage

A motor vehicle scam has been unearthed in which Nissan Zambia is importing vehicles from it’s sister showrooms in Tanzania and Kenya by road instead of using a vehicle carrier.

A source within the company disclosed that this is done whenever the Nissan Zambia office runs out of stock on certain vehicles or have large order.

“What the Boss does is when we run out of vehicles, he would say using a carrier would take time and it will be expensive for escort vehicles. So he sends drivers to pick them up, the mechanics there would disconnect the speedometer cables so that when it’s here, it reads zero mileage. Then Government in Zambia and some big NGOs like GIZ, UN, UNESCO and others will buy without knowing that the vehicles had already covered thousands of kilometers,” said the source.

This dishonest deal made the Nissan Bosses in South Africa fire the Nissan Zambia Managing director Solomon Kimmie in November last year.

Cornelius Mulenga is now acting managing director but was also part of the deals that saw many organisations and government duped.